1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. 554,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.