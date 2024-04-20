HTLF Bank Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 224,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

