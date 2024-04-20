HTLF Bank Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

