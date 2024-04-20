DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

DLH Trading Up 2.1 %

DLHC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DLH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DLH by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.