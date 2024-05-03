iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.79 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004218 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $180.63 million and $5.79 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,094.16 or 0.99877582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.53159305 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,765,828.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

