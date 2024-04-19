Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,580,666,331 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

