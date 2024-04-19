MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $74.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
