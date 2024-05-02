Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00.

Enviri Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Enviri has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.