Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00.

Enviri Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Enviri has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

