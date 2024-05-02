ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. ICF International has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

