Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.