Reviewing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay Pacific Airways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $160.12 million 0.20 -$21.01 million ($0.36) -1.52 Cathay Pacific Airways $6.52 billion 1.06 -$836.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -13.12% N/A -13.53% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 18.66, indicating that its share price is 1,766% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cathay Pacific Airways beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. The company also leases office space; operates its ticket counters; and maintains a maintenance office for its maintenance staff and for storage of aircraft records, spare parts, and consumables. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of eleven passenger aircraft and three cargo aircraft. Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 222 aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.