ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.60.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

