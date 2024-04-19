MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

