Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $155,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $662.44 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

