Katina Law Acquires 67,281 Shares of Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Katina Law purchased 67,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,428.56 ($6,728.10).
Falcon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Falcon Metals Company Profile
