Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.