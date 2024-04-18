Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.48. The stock had a trading volume of 143,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,681. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.67. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

