Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

TAP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. 943,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.