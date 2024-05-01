Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 92,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,869. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

About Integrated Media Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.