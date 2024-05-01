ATI (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 254,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,157. ATI has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

