Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,046. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.93.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

