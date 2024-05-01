Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Timken stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 121,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

