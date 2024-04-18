Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.