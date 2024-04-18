Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

