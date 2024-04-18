DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

