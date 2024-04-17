West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

