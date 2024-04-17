Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17).

TPC opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

