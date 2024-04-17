PostNL Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
PostNL Stock Performance
Shares of PSTNY stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
About PostNL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PostNL
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.