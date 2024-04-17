Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. TCW Transform 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.55% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 399.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3,251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

