Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $313.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.14.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

