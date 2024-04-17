NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.2% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $906.13 and last traded at $892.21. 15,054,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,737,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $881.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $838.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.