Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Koss Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Koss



Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

