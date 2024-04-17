Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,643,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,459,000. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $431.10 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

