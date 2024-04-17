Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,010 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

