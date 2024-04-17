DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,221. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.