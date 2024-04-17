Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,885,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,467,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

