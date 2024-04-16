Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 181,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. 539,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,051. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

