Threshold (T) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.70 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $329.88 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,933.48 or 0.99898650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00091550 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03212816 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $26,696,709.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.