TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $150.78 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $150.78 million and $20.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00054354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,361,749 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,556,764 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

