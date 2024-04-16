TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.29.

TRP stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 832,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.98.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1789916 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,098.75. Insiders have bought a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

