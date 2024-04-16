Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $170.91. 59,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,220. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.