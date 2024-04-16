Nano (XNO) Trading 33.4% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $131.69 million and $3.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,822.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.69 or 0.00761359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00125194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00040897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00185994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00038648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00104280 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

