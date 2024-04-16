Lunt Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of XLSR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 14,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062. The company has a market capitalization of $481.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $49.99.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.
