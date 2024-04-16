iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $507.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.26. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

