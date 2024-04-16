Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

