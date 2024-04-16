Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costamare by 1,282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 183,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 122,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,290. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

