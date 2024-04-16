Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.78. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

