Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 1,802,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,791,785. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

