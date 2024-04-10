Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

