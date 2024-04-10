Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

